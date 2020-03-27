Montgomery County issues "Stay Home, Stop The Spread" order

article

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough announced a "Stay Home, Stop The Spread" order for Montgomery County.

The order is in effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until April 12.

Judge Keough says residents should stay at home except for essential activities and operations.

According to the order, businesses, except for essential business, will be required to close. Essential businesses must follow CDC six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants will be allowed to continue takeout, delivery and drive-thru service, but restaurants must keep customers six feet apart.

Judge Keough's announcement comes days after Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston, and Brazoria Counties issued their own stay at home orders.

At the time of order issuance, Montgomery County has reported 41 positive COVID-19 cases, one of which is recovered.

