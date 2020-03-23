Galveston County issues stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 crisis

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry signed a stay-at-home order that encourages residents to only leave their homes essential trips to work, doctor's visits, grocery shopping or carryout meals.

RELATED: Mayor of Galveston urges residents to stay home

The order will take effect 11:59 p.m. March 24 and last through April 3.

The stay-at-home order prohibits public and private gatherings of any size outside of a single house or residence.

Religious and worship services are being limited to video and teleconferencing.

As of March 23, Galveston County has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases. None of these patients are being treated at a hospital, they are all under a self-quarantine.

The State of Texas already shut down bars, restaurant dining rooms and schools.

Advertisement

The order says all non-essential businesses should cease all activities at facilities located within Galveston County.

The county has defined essential businesses as:

- Essential Healthcare Operations

- Essential Government Functions

- Essential Critical Infrastructure

- Essential Retail

- Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations

- Essential Services Necessary to Maintain Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses

- News Media

- Childcare Services

- Any other Essential Businesses outlined in the order

Violating this stay-at-home order carries a fine of up to $1,000. Judge Henry admits the county's enforcement power of the order will be diminished because the county's law enforcement entities don't have the extra bandwidth to chase down violators of the stay-at-home order.

Read the full stay-at-home order here.