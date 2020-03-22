Mayor of Galveston urges residents to stay home

article

Governor Greg Abbott has continued to emphasize his earlier executive orders, as well as adding others to increase hospital and care capacity.

During a Sunday news conference, Gov. Abbott announced a new order requiring health care professionals postpone “all surgeries that are not medically necessary.” He also temporarily suspended regulations to allow hospitals to treat more than one patient in a room.

Governor Abbott emphasized that residents should stay home unless they have essential business, such as picking up groceries or medications. Mayor Jim Yarbrough echoed Governor Abbott’s statements.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

“If you have no critical place you absolutely need to be, you need to be in your home away from others,” Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “Should compliance with the governor’s orders and suggestions be lax, the City of Galveston is prepared along with the state to take more drastic measures to ensure we are doing all we can to slow the spread of the COVID19 virus.”

Galveston will continue to monitor state actions as well as those from surrounding areas so city leaders can make the best decisions for the community.

The Galveston County Health District on Sunday announced there have been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Advertisement

RELATED: City of Galveston closes beach park public service amenities