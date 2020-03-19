City of Galveston closes beach park public service amenities

article

The City of Galveston shut down all of its beach park public service amenities out of an abundance of caution.

Amenities will be closed at East Beach, Stewart Beach, Seawall Urban Park, Dellenera RV Park and Seawolf Park.

The city is asking the public to postpone their next visit to the island until the rate of infection curve for COVID-19 has flattened.

The city has not closed public access to the beach.

