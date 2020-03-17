City of Galveston closes bars, limits restaurant service

The City of Galveston has shut down amusement venues including bars and barred restaurants from providing dine-in services. The city says this move is in line with federal guidelines regarding public gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.

The order goes into effect at 4 p.m. on March 17. Restaurants will be limited to just carry-out, delivery and drive-thru operations. Hotels will still be allowed to serve guests only. Bars are being forced to close at 4 p.m.

The shutdown also closes amusement venues like the Pleasure Pier and Moody Gardens.

