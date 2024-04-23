An investigation is underway after a man was killed in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Royal Palms around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke with residents in the area who reported they heard an argument and gunfire.

Officers later found an adult male lying in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect descriptions were provided by authorities.

Authorities said they are currently looking for witnesses and surveillance video from around the area.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.