Around 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a deceased person call on at the 25600 block of US Highway 59 in Kingwood on Tuesday. .

According to officials, a TxDOT crew working in the area discovered a deceased man under a bridge.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the man may have been homeless and succumbed to possible exposure.

At this time, the identity of the male is unconfirmed, and there are no signs of foul play or threat to the public

The deceased male will be transported to the Forensic Center for an autopsy to confirm his identity and the exact cause of death.