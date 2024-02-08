A Montgomery County teen turned himself in after allegedly shooting his parents at their home near Cut and Shoot, deputies say.

Authorities say the teen’s father was killed in the shooting, and his mother is hospitalized but expected to survive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The shooting occurred in the 9000 block of Waller Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 17-year-old got into an argument with his parents that escalated, and the teen allegedly shot them.

The sheriff’s office says the teen fled before deputies arrived, but he later turned himself in at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he is facing murder and aggravated assault charges. His identity has not been released.