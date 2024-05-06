One person is dead after a deadly two-vehicle crash in west Harris County.

The crash was reported Monday morning in the 6700 block of SH 6 South. Southbound lanes are currently blocked and are estimated to remain closed until around 10 a.m.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears a male driver was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in a Dodge Charger when he crossed over into the southbound lanes.

The sheriff says the Charger struck an SUV head-on.

The male in the Charger died at the scene, and a woman in the SUV was taken to the hospital in good condition, the sheriff says.

The investigation into the crash continues.