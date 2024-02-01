Montgomery County crime: Fourth suspect sought in connection following shooting on Morgan Cemetery Road

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has identified a fourth suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Morgan Cemetery Road.

Authorities identified Anthony Green as a suspect in the shooting and is currently wanted by authorities for capital murder.

Anthony Green

The shooting occurred last week in the 22000 block of Morgan Cemetery Road in Cleveland.

Authorities said they received a 911 call from a female who said three men with ski masks entered her home, shot her husband, 37-year-old Steven Santillan of Montgomery County, multiple times, and left the home.

Officials said officers with the Splendora Police Department were nearby, and saw a vehicle with three males inside driving at a high rate of speed and pulled into a nearby gas station.

Authorities attempted to make contact with the men, however, two of the men drove way in the car, leaving the third suspect at the gas station.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at U.S. Highway 59 and Fostoria Road, where both suspects were taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

The three other suspects, 26-year-old Andre Franklin, 27-year-old Derrick Wilson, and 23-year-old Jose Gutierrez, all of Houston, have been charged with murder.

Officials said all the suspects have served time in prison and have extensive felony criminal histories for violent offenses in Harris County.

The motive behind the shooting is currently under investigation.

Authorities said Green is considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you see Green, do not attempt to make contact.

If you have any information on where Anthony Green is, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3, or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case 24A023157.