A man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend after she was found dead in the trunk of her car hours after she was reported missing, Houston police say.

According to HPD, the suspect, 19-year-old Ariel Cruz, had been at the scene with the 21-year-old woman's family during their search for her.

According to police, the woman did not arrive at school Tuesday morning, so family members went looking for her. They found her car in the 5400 block of Indigo Street. After searching the area and locating her, they reported her missing.

Around 5:40 p.m., police say a family member forced their way into the car, opened the trunk and found the woman unresponsive.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead. Police say she had signs of trauma to her face. The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

According to police, Cruz had been at the scene with family members during the search. After further investigation, police identified him as a suspect and detained him to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police say he confessed to his role in his girlfriend’s death and was charged.