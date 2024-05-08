A couple of pro-Palestinian protestors were arrested at University of Houston on Wednesday morning, leading to a rally outside the Harris County Jail.

The group has been chanting things like, "We want justice. You say how? Free our comrades now."

It all started with about 60 pro-Palestinian protestors setting up an encampment on the University of Houston campus overnight, which led to two students being arrested. One is charged with assaulting a police officer.

Rallying outside the Harris County Jail, the group is calling for two University of Houston students who were arrested on campus to be released.

"They were arrested because we were refusing to leave what is public property," says Reyna, who is a University of Houston Senior.

The Students For Justice in Palestine organization set up the encampment at U of H overnight.

The University of Houston released the following statement, "An encampment was established by approximately 60 individuals at Butler Plaza overnight. Tents and encampments are not permitted on campus grounds in accordance with state statutes. The encampment was removed by UHPD shortly after 9 a.m. Two students were arrested. The group was allowed to continue its protest, in accordance with UH policies. We support the constitutional rights of free speech and peaceful assembly and continue to encourage groups to engage in expressive activity safely, compliant with university policies and state laws, and respectful of the rights of others with differing views."

One student was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. The other with failing to identify themselves.

"We set up the encampment to pressure the university to divest from arms manufacturers," Reyna says.

"We're calling for the university of Houston to divest its money from major weapons manufacturers, which are actively complicit in the ongoing genocide, as well as boycotting companies that are complicit in Israel's occupation," says U of H graduate Fouad Salah.

"These companies make weapons, like bombs, and then sell them to countries like Israel to use, and they're currently using on Palestinians. Essentially, they use their endowment to invest. It's something all universities do and since 2016 they've invested around $7 million in the five arms manufacturers," Reyna adds.

A university spokesperson says, "While we appreciate our students exercising their free speech on issues important to them, the boycott, divestment and sanction demands made by some student organizations would be inconsistent with Texas law. These actions are not under consideration. Texas state agencies, including public universities, are forbidden from engaging in such boycotts or contracting with companies that do."

"We're here essentially wanting our university to invest in companies that don't actively profit from war, and profit from genocide," says Reyna.

The Students For Justice in Palestine organization also plan to attend the U of H Board of Regents meeting on May 15, 2024, next Wednesday.