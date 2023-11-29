A missing California mother who vanished in Houston a week ago has been found, the family says.

In a statement, Danielle Friedland’s family said they – with the help of Houston police – were able to make contact with her around 2:30 a.m., and she is now safe.

PREVIOUS: Missing California mother, Danielle Friedland vanishes in Houston

Danielle, 36, had been missing since last Wednesday after she was discharged from a mental health clinic.

She was set to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to San Francisco that day to be home in time for Thanksgiving. However, she never made it on her flight, and it appeared she no longer had her phone.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Friedland’s husband, Jordan, and a family friend flew to Houston after not hearing from the missing mother and had been scouring the city ever since.

The Friedland family shared the following statement about Danielle being located:

"We are relieved to say that around 2:30am last night, with the help of the Houston Police Department, we were able to locate Dani, make contact with her, and she is now safe.

We wanted to express our deepest gratitude to the Houston community for everything you did to help us find Dani. We were welcomed in with open arms, and without exception received help, love, and incredible support.

We know there are so many more that helped us over this last week, but we wanted to specifically thank Chief Finner, Commanders Faulhaber and Hassig and the Houston Police Department for their tireless work and determination to find her.

We also wanted to thank the Impact Houston church. You opened your doors, offered us food and help, and we will be forever grateful for the assistance your congregation provided. Further thanks to the local Jewish community, the Houston Constables, the Homeless Outreach Team, and the incredible shelters and organizations that provide services in Houston. We also wanted to thank the local unhoused community who showed us so much kindness, helped distribute fliers, looked for Dani, and provided us with information on areas to search.

We are so thankful to you all and so many more for helping us during the hardest week of our lives. As we move into the next steps for Dani and the rest of the family, we ask for privacy so we can begin to heal."

The family also asks that those who are moved donate to their local homeless shelters and food services, which provide critical services to vulnerable members of the community.