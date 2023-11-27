Missing California mother, Danielle Friedland vanishes in Houston; Police seek public's help

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing mother from California who vanished in Houston. 36-year-old Danielle Friedland has been missing since Wednesday after she was discharged from a mental health clinic.

Danielle Friedland’s family have been frantically searching the city for the missing mother of two for days. They focused their search downtown after hearing from people claiming to have seen her.

"I mean everybody is just so fearful and worried about her," said Will True, a friend of the Friedland family.

Danielle Friedland was undergoing mental health treatment for six weeks at the Menninger Clinic in Houston. Her family said she had been experiencing a mental health crisis over the last few months. However, she made significant progress through therapy and medication.

"The treatment was going well. She was actually due to return home to return to treatment in San Francisco with her family and two young boys," said True.

Friedland was set to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to her San Francisco home on Wednesday for Thanksgiving. Her last contact was with her husband, who confirmed she took an Uber from Menninger Clinic to IAH, but never made her flight.

"And got to the airport, and even checked a bag, but did not board the flight. Actually no one has heard from her since," said True.

Friedland’s family said her boarding pass was never scanned, and it appeared that she no longer had her phone.

"It’s been the hardest days of the family’s life. Everyone is just worried about Dani. They want to bring her home to her kids," said True.

Friedland’s husband, Jordan, and a family friend, Will True, flew to Houston after not hearing from the missing mother. They’ve been scouring the city ever since.

"So it’s been now about 120 hours since anyone has heard from Dani. So we’re just combing the city of Houston, doing everything we can to try to find her," said True.

She was last seen with a black Patagonia backpack and wearing a navy Cotopaxi jacket with orange stripes horizontally across the chest.

If you have any information on Danielle Friedland's whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call the Houston Police Department.