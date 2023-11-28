Houston crime: Woman reported missing found dead inside trunk of vehicle

Houston police are on the scene investigating after the body of a missing woman was found in a vehicle trunk, according to officials.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said that around 5:30 p.m. officers were called out to the 5400 block of Indigo Street to meet with some family members.

SUGGESTED: 115 pounds of marijuana found in drums at Bush airport in Houston

Authorities said the family members had reported their 20 or 21-year-old relative had been missing since Tuesday morning.

Family members told police that they were able to track her car to the location.

Crowson said the family members then made entry into the car, looked into the trunk and found the body of the missing family member.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities stated that neighbors reported the car had been at the location since early in the afternoon.

Officials said they don't believe the death to be of natural causes. However, the medical examiner will need to complete their findings.

Authorities are looking for surveillance video and talking with family members.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.