The Houston Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized more than 52 kilograms of marijuana concealed within large standing musical drums.

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport CBP officers were investigating an outbound cargo shipment labeled "Skids of Drums" going to London.

SUGGESTED: Harris County inmate sentenced for killing 19-year-old disabled cellmate

Using a mobile x-ray scanner, the officers along with a CBP narcotics detector canine team found anomalies in the 9-drum shipment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Houston Field Office

According to officials, there were 52.2 kilograms of marijuana, equivalent to 115 pounds.

Inside the drums, 101 bundles of marijuana were uncovered, labeled with names such as "MOOCHIE RUNTZ," "PBG," "ZEKEAL," "GELATO," and "BLUE SKITTLES."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"CBP’s diligence in rooting out illegal activity not only takes a huge amount of dangerous marijuana off the street but starves a drug trafficking organization of significant revenue that would have generated from its sale," said Steven Scofield, Acting Port Director for the Houston CBP Office of Field Operations. "We will continue to relentless pursue criminal networks who hide behind fake corporations and other illicit methods with our law enforcement partners so we make our neighborhoods and communities safer."

The case was referred to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).