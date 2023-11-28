A Houston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for killing his cellmate at the Harris County Jail in 2021, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Michael Ownby, 27, accepted the punishment a day after his murder trial began on Monday with jury selection. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to fatally beating 19-year-old Fred Harris in jail on Oct. 29, 2021.

Harris was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries two days later.

District Attorney Ogg expressed condolences for the family's loss, stating, "This is an awful tragedy and we mourn for the family’s loss of their loved one. This defendant took responsibility for what he did and although nothing will ever bring the victim back, a 50-year prison sentence is a just result."

Micheal Ownby (Harris County District Attorney Office)

According to court documents, prosecutors say Ownby, who was 25 at the time, attacked Harris with a sharpened spoon while also slamming his head repeatedly on the concrete floor.

Ownby's mental health was expected to be a focal point in the trial, but his defense attorney clarified to state District Judge Katherine Thomas in open court that his client was mentally competent and not insane at the time of the crime.

Assistant District Attorneys Danielle Oxford and James Gordon, both chiefs in the DA’s office, prosecuted Ownby. Due to his guilty plea, Ownby is precluded from appealing the verdict or the sentence. He is required to serve at least half of the 50-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.