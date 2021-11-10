Disabled teen's horrific murder in Harris Co. jail triggers serious charges against killer

A murder charge has been lodged against the man who fatally stabbed and beat 19-year-old Fred Harris inside the Harris County Jail.

According to court documents, prosecutors contend 25-year-old Michael Paul Ownby attacked Harris with a sharpened spoon while also slamming his head repeatedly on the concrete floor.

Harris was a first-time offender with special needs and his family is furious he was not placed in protective custody pending a mental competency hearing.

"They never should have been together. We have received information that this wasn't all of a sudden. Fred Harris had been receiving harassment prior to this and it should have been obvious to the jailers present that Fred Harris should not be there, " said Randall Kallinen, attorney for Harris' family.

Recently, Harris' family accused county leaders of intentionally understaffing the nation's third-largest jail creating and creating the unsafe conditions which allowed the murder to occur.

Tuesday Harris County Commissioners voted to hire 100 additional detention officers at the request of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

