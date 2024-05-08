Harris County standoff: SWAT on scene of barricaded suspect on Westborough

The Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is currently on the scene of a barricaded subject, authorities said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the barricaded subject is located inside an apartment unit at 2041 Westborough, near N. Fry Road and Saums in West Harris County.

Gonzalez said there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.