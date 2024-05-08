Houston traffic: All lanes of I-610 near Homestead closed due to 18-wheeler crash, losing load, 1 dead

Authorities are on the scene after an 18-wheeler struck a center median and moved concrete barrier on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to Houston police, the incident occurred on IH-610 North Loop at Homestead.

Officials said an 18-wheeler lost their load and a Mustang vehicle may have been involved.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital and one person was extricated from a vehicle.

FOX 26 has learned that at least one person has died as a result of the crash.

Photo from the scene via SkyFOX.

The crash also caused the truck to spill fuel on the main lanes of the freeway.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as a large traffic backup is occurring in the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.