Woody's Galveston shooting: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

The Texas Rangers are now investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Galveston on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred inside Woody's, located at 11149 FM 3005 on Galveston's West End.

Officials said the incident began after receiving a call for service around 3:15 p.m. where a suspect entered a home in the 1500 block of Winnie without the permission of the homeowner.

A complainant got a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

Then about 15 minutes later, officials located the suspect and the suspect's vehicle at Woody's.

The officers went inside Woody's and found the suspect inside.

Officials stated that the officers approached the suspect in an effort to detain him and investigate why he entered a home.

At some point, police said, the suspect had a firearm, a struggle ensued, and the officers shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Team was called in to investigate the shooting as per policy.