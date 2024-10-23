Splendora chase: Suspect steal money from ATM, lead police on chase

An ATM is left battered by thieves. Investigators say three men broke into the ATM in the area of Community Drive at Highway 59 near New Caney.

They broke the machine open and then led law enforcement on a chase.

Detectives say the men bailed out of the vehicle near Splendora, but as they started running, still trying to hang on to the money, a hundred dollar bills were flying everywhere.

A couple of the men have been caught, including one who was spotted by a DPS helicopter hiding in a tree.