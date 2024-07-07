Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Galveston Island
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Tropical Storm Beryl: Matagorda County residents prepare amid voluntary evacuation

Published  July 7, 2024 8:41pm CDT
Hurricanes
FOX 26 Houston

Matagorda County prepares for Beryl

FOX 26's Jade Flury takes a look at how residents are preparing for Beryl.

MATAGORDA, Texas - People along the coast of Texas are preparing for Tropical Storm Beryl’s arrival. Matagorda County issued a voluntary evacuation for those living along the coast.

"Prepare, don’t panic," said Mitch Thames, the public information officer for Matagorda County.

Tropical Storm Beryl weakened after moving across the Yucantan Peninsula and the Caribbean. In Matagorda County, property owners are now preparing for the storm’s impact as it approaches the Texas coast.

"We did some hurricane preparations earlier this year, new tie downs and straps," said Randy Petter, a property owner in Matagorda County. 

Longtime Matagorda vacation homeowners, Randy and Adriane Petter said they’ve seen their share of storms and aren’t taking any chances with Tropical Storm Beryl. They spent their Sunday securing their property despite their home weathering past storms.

"We’re as ready as you can get. Just have to board up the windows," said Randy Petter. "Just shutting off all the power, shutting off the well."

Matagorda County issued a voluntary evacuation order that urges residents in coastal areas to seek higher ground.

"We’re giving you the opportunity to leave early or be prepared to be where you are for three or four days at a time," said Thames. 

While officials expect the storm to pass relatively quickly, there are still potential dangers to be aware of.

"It’s the rain, a little wind, but mostly it’s the high tides. The wave action on top of high tides tend to come over those coastal roads," said Thames. 

"So right now, what we want, everyone to be prepared for a flooding event. Make sure that if you’re going to be stuck at home you can take care of yourself, your children, and your pets," said Amanda Campos, the emergency management coordinator for Matagorda County. 

Meanwhile, coastal residents are pressing on with their storm preparations.  

"Hopefully we’ll still be standing," said Petter.

Matagorda County officials said as of now the state hasn’t issued any state shelters, and they don’t shelter in the path of a storm.