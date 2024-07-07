People along the coast of Texas are preparing for Tropical Storm Beryl’s arrival. Matagorda County issued a voluntary evacuation for those living along the coast.

"Prepare, don’t panic," said Mitch Thames, the public information officer for Matagorda County.

SUGGESTED: Tropical Storm Beryl on path for Texas coast: Latest updates

Tropical Storm Beryl weakened after moving across the Yucantan Peninsula and the Caribbean. In Matagorda County, property owners are now preparing for the storm’s impact as it approaches the Texas coast.

"We did some hurricane preparations earlier this year, new tie downs and straps," said Randy Petter, a property owner in Matagorda County.

Longtime Matagorda vacation homeowners, Randy and Adriane Petter said they’ve seen their share of storms and aren’t taking any chances with Tropical Storm Beryl. They spent their Sunday securing their property despite their home weathering past storms.

"We’re as ready as you can get. Just have to board up the windows," said Randy Petter. "Just shutting off all the power, shutting off the well."

SUGGESTED: Check Houston flight status

Matagorda County issued a voluntary evacuation order that urges residents in coastal areas to seek higher ground.

"We’re giving you the opportunity to leave early or be prepared to be where you are for three or four days at a time," said Thames.

While officials expect the storm to pass relatively quickly, there are still potential dangers to be aware of.

"It’s the rain, a little wind, but mostly it’s the high tides. The wave action on top of high tides tend to come over those coastal roads," said Thames.

SUGGESTED: Galveston County under Disaster Declaration as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches

"So right now, what we want, everyone to be prepared for a flooding event. Make sure that if you’re going to be stuck at home you can take care of yourself, your children, and your pets," said Amanda Campos, the emergency management coordinator for Matagorda County.

Meanwhile, coastal residents are pressing on with their storm preparations.

"Hopefully we’ll still be standing," said Petter.

Matagorda County officials said as of now the state hasn’t issued any state shelters, and they don’t shelter in the path of a storm.