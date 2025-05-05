Houston weather: Scattered rain ahead of severe weather on Tuesday

The Brief Scattered Storms Begin Late Today Heavy Rain & Severe Weather Threat Tuesday Wednesday Looks Wet Again



Clear and cool Monday morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy with late day rain and highs near 80.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day Tuesday

The National Weather Service has highlighted areas west of I-45 late for a chance for strong storms late today and our entire area with a risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Timing on storms begins this afternoon and evening to the west and northwest of Houston for places like Sealy, Hempstead and College Station.

Tomorrow brings the threat for heavy storms, especially north of Houston with 4" of rain very likely. Spotty amounts of 3" will be possibly closer to Houston and surrounding suburbs by afternoon and evening with some rain lingering on Wednesday.

Flood watch north begins Tuesday

Given the recent, very heavy rain in Grimes, Walker, Polk, San Jacinto and Trinity Counties (among many others), the NWS has placed those areas under a Flood Watch beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Although not under advisories just yet, pockets of heavy rain could affect Houston as well.

Also, some of the stronger storms could drop hail and high winds, so Tuesday is a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day and Wednesday could have lingering storms as well.