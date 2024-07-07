Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Galveston Island
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston airport delays: Check flight status at Hobby, Bush during Beryl

By
Published  July 7, 2024 4:11pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Texas leaders discuss Beryl preparations

Acting Governor Dan Patrick and TDEM Chief Nim Kidd discuss the state's preparations for Beryl's landfall in the state.

HOUSTON - Houston airports were experiencing some disruptions Sunday evening as rain from Tropical Storm Beryl began to make its way through the area.

Both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport were reporting delays.

SUGGESTED: Tropical Storm Beryl on path for Texas coast: Latest updates

File photo. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Houston Airports warned travelers that delays and cancellations would be possible because of Beryl, even for flights to and from cities that are not in the storm’s direct path. They also warned that airport operations could be affected depending on the storm’s severity.

Those traveling are encouraged to monitor weather updates and check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

How to see Houston flight delays

You can check your flight status directly with your airline or on the Houston Airports website.

Click here to see on-time, delayed and canceled flights at Hobby Airport.

Click here to see on-time, delayed and canceled flights at Bush Airport.