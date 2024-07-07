Houston airports were experiencing some disruptions Sunday evening as rain from Tropical Storm Beryl began to make its way through the area.

Both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport were reporting delays.

Houston Airports warned travelers that delays and cancellations would be possible because of Beryl, even for flights to and from cities that are not in the storm’s direct path. They also warned that airport operations could be affected depending on the storm’s severity.

Those traveling are encouraged to monitor weather updates and check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

How to see Houston flight delays

You can check your flight status directly with your airline or on the Houston Airports website.

Click here to see on-time, delayed and canceled flights at Hobby Airport.

Click here to see on-time, delayed and canceled flights at Bush Airport.