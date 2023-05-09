Family members identify elderly man's body found in Aldine ditch

article

Authorities are investigating after an elderly man's body was found in a ditch in Aldine.

Details are limited at this time, but the discovery was made in the 11200 block of Foy Lane at Mooney.

However, family members FOX 26 spoke with said the victim is 63-year-old Gary Lofton.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman spotted the body while she was out looking for her dog.

Gonzalez said neighbors reported the road was inundated and impassible earlier on the day Tuesday due to the heavy rain that moved across the Houston area.

Gonzalez added the body was in about two feet of water.

Family members also said Lofton, who is blind, was last seen by family on Saturday night and noticed he was missing on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.