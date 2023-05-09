Shell Chemical Plant Fire in Deer Park: Injured worker sues facility

article

A contractor injured in the Shell Chemical Plant Fire has announced they are suing the company following last week's fire.

According to a release, the plantiff Cristoball Jasso, filed the suit against the company.

In a news release, attorneys for Jasso said, "the fire and explosion caused Plantiff to suffer serious injuries given the magnitude of the event, and the Plantiff's proximity to the event."

Attorneys Kurt Arnold and Kyle Findley of the law firm Arnold & Itkin represent the injured worker.

"When a fireball erupts at a facility like Deer Park, there is an immediate fear of secondary explosions, and many people are injured during the chaos as they try to escape flames in a confirmed space surrounded by explosive materials."

You can read the full lawsuit below or mobile users, click here to view.