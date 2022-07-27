Man turns gun on himself moments after deadly shooting at NW Harris County restaurant

article

Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting Wednesday at a northwest Harris County restaurant before the suspect reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but preliminary information shared by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (via Twitter) is it happened at a restaurant in the 4500 block of Cypress Creek Pkwy.

That's where an unidentified man, Sheriff Gonzalez said, walked into the restaurant and shot another man to death. He then took off but was stopped by responding deputies near the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the unidentified man then got out of the car and shot himself. Officers rushed the shooter to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.