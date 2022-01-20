Man found shot to death inside car in NE Harris Co., authorities say

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County where a man's body was found inside a car.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are scarce, but it happened in the 8700 block of N Sam Houston Parkway E near Wilson. That's where deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

RELATED: Man fatally shot while sitting in pickup truck in north Houston

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to follow and make updates to this story as it develops.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP