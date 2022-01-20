Man fatally shot while sitting in pickup truck in north Houston

article

Police say a man was shot and killed while sitting in a pickup truck in north Houston on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in 500 block of Burress Street near the North Freeway.

According to police, four to six shots were fired behind an apartment complex.

Police say a resident went out to check after hearing the gunshots, found a man wounded inside a pickup truck and attempted to perform CPR.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

