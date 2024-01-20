Deputies in Montgomery County are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood after they found 22-year-old Roberto Aguilar unresponsive in his driveway with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday night.

According to officials, deputies from Montgomery County and the Willis Police received a 911 call reporting an assault with a firearm in the 100 block of Rebecca Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Hispanic man, Aguilar, lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both agencies said "Our thoughts and prayers are with Roberto Aguilar's family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses".

Deputies are asking anyone with any information on the shooting to please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or you can also remain anonymous by calling Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].



