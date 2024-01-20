The Houston Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a woman was found dead inside her car on Saturday night while she was waiting for the red light at 9500 North Houston Rosslyn.

Police say around 2am, a woman was driving with an unknown passenger near North Houston Rosslyn and Gulf Bank Road and crashed into a dumpster in a parking lot after crashing with another car.

According to the passenger, they had stopped at a red light when someone opened fire on them. After investigating, police learn the woman driving was shot and killed, which resulted in the car crashing. Police say the passenger was not injured.

According to investigators, it is unknown if the shooting was from road rage or a targeted shooting.

Investigators are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses to find out if any surveillance cameras caught anything.

Houston police said anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



