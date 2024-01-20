The Houston Police Department is investigating a robbery attempt that turned into a shooting on 9000 Beechnut Street in an apartment complex's parking lot on Friday.

Police say before 9p.m. a woman was in the parking lot when several men walked up to her and tried to rob her.

The woman told police she began arguing with the men before they opened fire on her, shooting her multiple times. Officers say the woman was taken to a hospital nearby and is expected to survive.

Several witnesses were also present during the shooting, police said.

According to investigators, authorities are now trying to find the identities of the suspects involved.