Galveston 4-month-old found unconscious from fentanyl-laced milk, police say

A 4-month-old girl from Galveston was found unconscious due to oxycodone and fentanyl ingestion from her milk bottle, court records state.

According to authorities, the infant's mother, Christa Watkins, and her boyfriend, Christopher Luis Velazquez, face Injury to a Child charges.

Galveston police and Ambulance Authority paramedics were called to the 3400 block of Avenue M 1/2 around 1:18 a.m. on Thursday for a report of an unconscious infant girl. The paramedics realized they had to use Narcan to revive the young girl, officials reported.

The 4-month-old was taken to UTMB Health's Emergency Center at John Sealy Hospital, where medical officials confirmed she had opiates in her system. She has no other narcotics in her system, authorities say.

Authorities report the infant is under the care of Child Protective Services.

Christa Watkins (left) and Christopher Luis Velazquez (right)

According to records, Watkins said the young girl possibly ingested dust from a Vicodin pill she had taken earlier in the day, but the emergency room doctor ruled out Vicodin after testing.

Detectives report they returned to the home to execute a search warrant and found several bottles of prescription pills and a clear plastic bag containing a brown substance testing positive for fentanyl/oxycodone in the bedroom where Watkins and Velazquez slept.

A baby bottle with milk on the dresser was later found to be presumptive positive for fentanyl/oxycodone, according to the probable cause affidavit. Watkins also told police she did not feed her daughter breast milk.

Watkins and Velazquez are being held in Galveston County Jail. Each had an initial bond set at $80,000, but bail was denied due to a hold for failure to meet a previous bond condition for each individual.