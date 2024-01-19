Galveston County man indicted for 2022 murder of mother with 3-year-old in car

A man in Galveston County was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a mother in Hitchcock in 2022.

According to the Hitchcock Police Department, 25-year-old Brent Howard was indicted on a Murder charge for the death of Bria Lockett.

Police say on Jan. 6, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call on Wayne Johnson Avenue near Prino Road where they found Lockett dead from gunshot wounds in her car. Her 3-year-old child was also in the car but unharmed.

After two years, Galveston County Sheriff's Office detectives had enough probable cause to arrest Howard. Authorities also suspect the involvement of at least one other individual as the investigation remains ongoing.

A Galveston County Grand Jury indicted Howard on Thursday and his bond was set at $500,000. Howard is in federal custody due to unrelated gun charges.