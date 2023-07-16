The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County late Saturday night.

Deputies say they discovered a man in his 20s lying unresponsive in a front yard around 10 p.m. on the 14500 block of Victoria Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after having suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim was not a resident but was known to be in the area. Earlier in the evening, he had attended a nearby party before leaving. Shortly after, gunshots rang out, prompting people to find the victim in the front yard.

Investigators are conducting interviews and thoroughly inspecting the area. Presently, no specific information regarding a suspect has been released.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is asking for any information to assist this investigation. Individuals are strongly encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 with any information regarding the investigation. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.