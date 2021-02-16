LIST: Boil water notices in effect in the Houston area

article

As a result of the winter weather moving across the Houston area, some cities and municipalities are issuing boil water notices.

Here are the latest notices that have been issued:

Baytown

Due to the duration of unprecedented freezing temperatures, water treatment capacity was affected. The City recognizes that the boil water notice can only be fulfilled after water and power have both been restored.

Deer Park

The City of Deer Park has had to turn off (stop) water supply to our water customers in order to make emergency repairs and at the same time preserve fire protection capabilities within the community. During this process, residential and commercial water customers may have intermittent water; however, this water must be boiled prior to human consumption. A boil water order is now in effect for the City of Deer Park until further notice.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County WCID #2 Stafford Quail Valley Utility District (Missouri City)

Thunderbird Utility District System #1, Palmer Plantation MUD #1,

Palmer Plantation MUD #2

Harris County WCID-Fondren Rd

Galveston County

The Freddysville community of WCID #19 in Galveston County is issuing a water boil notice until further notice. This is due to an outage from the recent cold weather conditions.

Jersey Village

Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Jersey Village public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).



If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Harry Ward at hward@jerseyvillagetx.com, or 713-466-2107 or Roel Garcia at rgarcia@jerseyvillagetx.com.

Pearland

The City of Pearland has issued a boil water notice for all City of Pearland water customers due to low water pressure at the Shadow Creek Ranch Water Production facility and loss of power at the Alice Water Production facility. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

San Jacinto County

Blue Water Cove Water System - Due to a water outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Blue Water Cove water system, PWS ID No. TX2040059, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992

Pinwah Pines Estates Water System - Due to a water outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Pinwah Pines Estates water system, PWS ID No. TX1870130, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992

Shepherd Hills Estates Water System - Due to a water outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shepherd Hills Estates water system, PWS ID No. TX2040061, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992

South Houston

Due to the extreme winter storm temperatures, the City of Houston’s Southeast Water Purification Plant (SWPP), which provides, water to the City of South Houston, experienced low line pressure. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires us to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Seabrook

Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking residents to boil water prior to drinking and cooking. While the City of Seabrook water pressure has remained at minimum pressures and chlorine residuals are within safe ranges as required by TCEQ, the City of Pasadena has issued a boil water notice this evening, therefore, the City of Seabrook believes it is in the best interest of our water customers to do the same.

Tomball

Due to reduced distribution system pressure, the City of Tomball is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption, (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularity vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions.