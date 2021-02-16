Another winter storm to impact southeast Texas: What you need to know

Freezing temperatures remained in southeast Texas on Tuesday morning as many residents were among the millions across the state without power.

Very cold air remained in place with single-digit temperature readings north of Houston and low teens elsewhere.

A Wind Chill and Hard Freeze Warning remain in place until noon Tuesday as wind chills could remain in the single-digits until the afternoon. Attention then turns to another winter storm that could begin impacting the region as early as Tuesday evening.

A winter storm could start impacting the area on Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m.

Most of the Houston-area will be under a Winter Storm Warning, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and runs until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Some of the initial precipitation that falls will begin as freezing rain and sleet later Tuesday night, but heading into Wednesday, temperatures should rise above freezing where the precipitation should fall as rain.

Some of the area’s northernmost counties may remain with freezing rain a bit longer as temperatures stay below freezing.

Eventually, the system moves out on Thursday and a gradual warming trend begins heading into the weekend.

MONDAY'S RECORD-SETTING TEMPERATURES

The Houston area experienced record-breaking temperatures, which had been set in the early 1900s, during Monday's historic winter storm.

Both George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports set new low and low-high temperatures. At Bush Airport the old low record was 18° set in 1905 and the old low high temperature was 32° set in 1909. On Monday, we saw a 16° low and 25° high.

At Hobby Airport, the old low records were set in 1951 with a 31° low and 35° high. On Monday, they experienced 17° low and 28° high.

Galveston also set a new low record, dropping three degrees from the old record set in 1909 to 21°.

POWER OUTAGES

Many residents are braving the freezing temperatures through power outages, some lasting for several hours.

Utility tracker PowerOutage reported more than 4.2 million Texans were without power on Tuesday morning.

Around 1:25 a.m. Monday, ERCOT entered its third and highest level of emergency operations because electric demand was exceeding the available supply.

ERCOT says controlled outages were occurring to protect the electric grid from uncontrolled, cascading outages.

"While the grid operator was already contending with frozen wind turbines and limited gas supplies to generating units on Feb. 14, a significant number of additional generating units tripped offline when the weather worsened overnight," ERCOT said in a statement on Monday. "Approximately 34,000 MW of generation has been forced off the system during this event."

On Monday afternoon, ERCOT said they were beginning to restore some of the power lost.

ERCOT said controlled outages will likely last throughout Monday evening and into Tuesday as they work to restore the electric system to normal operations.

CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS

Authorities reported deaths and illnesses from carbon monoxide as people tried to stay warm.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department said six people, including four children, were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning on Monday night. Officials said the family was reportedly using a charcoal grill to heat their apartment unit.

Overnight, Houston police said a woman and a girl died due to carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage to try to create heat when the power was out. A man and a boy were also taken to the hospital.

Authorities warn that cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building.

TRAVEL TROUBLES

More than 200 icy locations were reported on Houston-area roadways Tuesday morning.

Authorities urged the public to stay home and avoid driving if possible.

The ice also affected air travel. The airfields at Hobby Airport and Bush Airport were closed on Monday to ice accumulation.

Crews worked to de-ice runways on Monday. Hobby Airport's airfield will remain closed through at least noon Tuesday. Bush Airport's airfield will also remain closed until at least 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Travelers are asked to check with their airlines for flight information.

ARE WE EXPECTING MORE DANGEROUS PRECIPITATION?

As we brace for another winter storm on Wednesday, fears of dangerous precipitation arise.

In the forecast, just rain is expected along the coast.

There could be freezing drizzle in Houston. It could transition to rain, then back freezing drizzle again, but no ice accretion is expected.

Ice accumulations could happen further north of Houston, with a possibility of .10"-0.25", as they brace for freezing rain and sleet that will likely transition to rain.