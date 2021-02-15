Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
5
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Family of six burns charcoal in home; suffers carbon monoxide poisoning

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX 26 Houston

Cy-Fair family suffers carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to keep warm

A Cy-Fair family of six burned charcoal in their home attempted to stay warm. One adult female and one child are in critical condition due to the tasteless and odorless gas.

HOUSTON - A family of six was rushed to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after burning charcoal inside their apartment to stay warm.

A resident spotted smoke coming out of a second-floor apartment at the complex in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive. Cy-Fair Fire Department responded but didn't find a fire. 

The family was trying to keep warm by burning charcoal in some type of container.

"Several of the pediatric patients the children had carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms. They were lethargic they were disoriented," said Captain Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Fire Department. 

How to stay warm and safe during a winter storm power outage
slideshow

How to stay warm and safe during a winter storm power outage

If you're one of the 2.9 million Texans without power during the historic winter storm, there are tips to stay warm and safe during an outage.

The family had been using the burning charcoal for warmth for about four hours.

"Any longer would have been deadly for this family," Cpt. Arizpe said.

Officials want to remind everyone Carbon Monoxide is tasteless and odorless.

Don’t use your car for warmth even with the garage door open and don’t use any kind of open flame or gas-operated device inside or near your home for heat. 