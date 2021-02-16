HPD: Woman, girl die from carbon monoxide poisoning after car was left running for heat

Houston police say a woman and a girl died due to carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage to try to create heat when the power was out.

Officers were dispatched to 8300 La Roche in southwest Houston on a welfare check.

Upon making entry, they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say.

The woman and the girl did not survive. A man and a boy were taken to the hospital.

Police say initial indications are that a car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power was out.

Authorities warn that cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building.