ERCOT ends emergency conditions and says it's back to normal operations

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says it has ended emergency conditions and is back to normal operations. Officials say no additional outages were needed overnight to keep power supply and electric demand in balance, and only a few generating units tripped.

"There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions," said Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin in a news release.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN WAPP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Officials say that customers that are still without power likely fall into one of these three categories:

Advertisement

Areas out due to ice storm damage on the distribution system

Areas that were taken out of service due to the energy emergency load shed that need to be restored manually (i.e., sending a crew to the location to reenergize the line)

Large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help during this energy emergency

The news comes as power lines that had been cold and dead for the past several days were re-energizing Thursday after ERCOT grid managers released local utilities from a Monday order to shed power.