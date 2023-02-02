An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque.

Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony.

Carlos Lara-Balcazar

Officials said he is considered a suspect in the death of 57-year-old Maria Rios.

Rios was found dead inside a home on the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said Rios is the owner of a cleaning company that was contracted to clean homes.

Reports say, according to the KB Home Sunset Grove website, the house where Rios was found is listed as "Coming Soon" and "Move-In Ready."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Leacroy of the La Marque Police Department at (409) 938-9251. Information can also be provided to La Marque Crime Stoppers anonymously at (409) 938-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here. Officials say information leading to arrests or convictions can result in rewards of up to $5,000.