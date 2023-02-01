Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a house under construction in La Marque, officials say.

La Marque police responded to the call in the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the woman who has recently identified as Maria Rios, 57, was the victim of an assault, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said Rios is the owner of a cleaning company that was contracted to clean homes.

The LMPD Crime Scene Unit, with assistance from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit, processed the scene, officials say.

Reports say according to the KB Home Sunset Grove website, the house where the woman was supposedly found is listed as "Coming Soon" and "Move-In Ready."

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Leacroy of the La Marque Police Department at (409) 938-9251. Information can also be provided to La Marque Crime Stoppers anonymously at (409) 938-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=741. Officials say information leading to arrests or convictions can result in rewards of up to $5,000.