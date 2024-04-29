The Houston Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following an assault on a woman in south Houston. The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

Angel Gilberto Gonzalez, 26, faces charges of aggravated assault on a family member in the 174th State District Court.

Angel Gilberto Gonzalez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The victim, a 23-year-old female, is reported to be in stable condition.

According to HPD, officers were dispatched to the scene following a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they discovered the female victim with multiple lacerations to her face and chest. She was taken to an area hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Investigations led authorities to identify Gonzalez as a suspect in the case. He was subsequently apprehended, charged, and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.