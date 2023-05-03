Take a stroll through the largest gathering of classic cars and boats bringing enthusiasts from all over the world this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the 27th Annual Keels & Wheels Concours D’Elegance at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook. The gates for the show will open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. anf on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is inviting Vintage and Contemporary race cars from LeMans, Indy, Formula 1 cars, NASCAR, and others, as well as racing boats of all types.

The cars in the car show will be divided into around 40 classes. There will be awards given to Best of Class and Silver in each class and the ultimate award in as the "Commodores Award" for Best of Show.

The boat show will be divided into around 20 classes of all classic and vintage boats. There will be awards given for the boa show too for Best of Class and Silver in each boat class and Corinthian Awards will be given to boats deserving of Special Mention. The presentation will end with the ultimate award known as the "Commodores Award" for Best of Show.

All judging for the show will take place on Saturday with awards given out on Sunday.

The show will provide shuttle services if you need transportation

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 for adult presale, $15 for students ages 13 to 18 with an ID, and it's free for children 12 and under.

For more information on the 27th Annual Keels & Wheels Concours D’Elegance, click here.