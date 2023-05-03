It's a weekend packed with music, food, culture and fun for the family.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Greater Houston area.

La Izquierda Surf & Music Festival

Head to Galveston for this three-day festival with live performances by more than 20 artists across a variety genres including rapper Bun B. There’s a free pre-party Friday evening and a surf competition Saturday morning. The whole weekend will be packed with food, art, and fun for the family.

When: Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7; times vary

Where: Beach Central, 21st & Seawall, Galveston, TX, 77550

Cost: Free Friday; general admission $20 Saturday or Sunday; $35 for weekend

Click here for more information.

Cinco de Mayo at Miller Outdoor Theatre

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Miller Outdoor Theatre with Pasatono Orquesta and the sounds of the Mixtec people of Oaxaca as the group performs new arrangements of traditional works.

When: Friday, May 5; 8 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Houston Symphony’s Broadway Hits Go to Hollywood

Hear your movie musical favorites live. The Houston Symphony performs songs from West Side Story, Cabaret, Funny Girl, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeny Todd and more. Those attending Saturday night’s performance can stick around for an after party with cocktails, free swag and a chance to meet the musicians.

When: Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7; times vary

Where: Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Click here for more information.

League City Music Festival & BBQ Cookoff

Enjoy a weekend of live music including performances by Jake Bush, Skyline, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Hamilton Loomis and Jonah Miles. There will also be food, fun activities and a kid’s zone.

When: Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6

Where: Walter Hall Park, 807 State Hwy 3, League City, TX 77573

Cost: Free until 5 p.m., then $5

Click here for more information.

East End Street Fest Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Enjoy music from Mexican and Chicano artists and watch dance performances from different parts of Mexico. There will also be a kid’s zone, art, and food for sale.

When: Saturday, May 6; noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The Esplanade at Navigation, 2600 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Lagoonfest Cinco de Mayo Weekend Festival

Beat the heat at Lagoonfest in Texas City. Included with admission this weekend is a Cinco de Mayo celebration with music by Grupo Vital, Sandy G Y Los Gavilanes De La Cumbia, MC2 Y Los Bad Hombres, and other bands.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View Blvd, Texas City, TX 77568

Cost: Included with admission; $20 for adults; $15 for children ages 3-13

Click here for more information.

Galveston Island Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

It’s a Cinco de Mayo festival for all ages. Enjoy music, Azteca and folklorico dance performances, food, activities for the kids and more.

When: Saturday, May 6; 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Old Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Japanese Festival of Houston

After a four-year hiatus during the pandemic, Japan Festival Houston returns to Hermann Park.

Enjoy entertainment like music and dance, visit with exhibitors, take part in a cultural activity like a traditional tea ceremony, and indulge with delicious food.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7

Where: 6001 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Galveston Historic Home Tour

Travel through time with a look inside of Galveston’s historic, privately owned homes. Some of the homes were built as early as 1890. There are also special events with meals and drinks for an additional cost.

When: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7; Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Various locations on Galveston Island; click here for a map

Cost: $50 for both weekends; you can only tour a house once

Click here for more information.

Discovery Green’s Quinceañera

Discovery Green is celebrating its 15th birthday, and it’s throwing a party. This quinceañera will include performances by the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas, Colombian Folkloric Ballet, Sonkiss’d Dance Concepts, Nueva Luna Ballet Folklorico and several other groups. There will also be a dog costume contest with prizes, stilt walkers, a free yoga class and an interactive art installation.

When: Sunday, May 7; noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, Jones Lawn, 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.