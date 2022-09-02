Katy nail technician assaulted; HCSO asking for public's help to identify suspect

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a women who was caught on camera assaulting an employee of a Katy nail salon after refusing to pay.

The suspect entered the Venus Nail Salon, located at 1103 South Mason Road in west Harris County.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The employees who was assaulted spoke with FOX 26 on Thursday and said the female suspect swindled them out of $280.

"It was scary, because I never had that before," says the nail technician who was assaulted.

The employee said she believes the woman came in knowing she couldn’t pay, saying she initially went over how much the nails would cost for what she was asking the nail technician to do.

"When I start to do it I asked her do you have the money to pay? She said yes. I told her the price. She said, yes, you can do it like that," the employee said.

MORE KATY NEWS

The nail technician said she gave the woman three options, including taking off the nails. The woman who is believed to be in her early 20’s.

The salon untimely locked the doors and called police. Soon after, the employee says she was assaulted, and hit over the head several times.

"It really hurt and then she scratched me. I still have some scars," the employee said.

The nails the suspect requested took five hours. The nail tech says it was elaborate, long nails with 3D flowers.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

A close friend and long time customer says she is saddened by what happened and hopes someone can identify the suspect.

"I’ve been coming to her for five years. I’ve been a loyal customer, she does great work, and they’re great in here," says the longtime customer who did not want her identity shown. "So it’s unfair to be treated this way."

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS.