Goodrich ISD canceling class for Thursday, May 2

The Goodrich Independent School District has announced they are canceling classes for Thursday.

The decision was made due to the continued mandatory evacuation of certain areas within the district boundaries and overnight severe weather anticipated by the Office of Emergency Management.

School officials said the remaining STAAR tests will be administered to students on Wednesday, May 8.