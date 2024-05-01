Houston weather: NWS confirms tornado touch down on Sunday near Madisonville

The National Weather Service has released their preliminary report on a tornado that touched down near Madisonville on Sunday night.

According to officials, the tornado has been rated an EF-1 tornado with 90 mile per hour winds.

The tornado was on the ground for almost five miles from 6:25 p.m. until 6:37 p.m.

The report stated the tornado touched down about 10 miles south-southwest of Madisonville in Grimes County and ended five miles south-southwest of Madisonville in Madison County.

Officials said the tornado ran parallel to and west of State Highway 90 between Bedias and Madisonville.

According to the report, most of the damage left behind was EF-0.

Officials stated that there was roof damage on a few homes and large tree limbs were down.