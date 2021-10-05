Judges knew defendants were suspected in Galleria robberies, still granted them bond

"Almost everyone who utilizes common sense believes people already out on bail and go out and commit crime after crime and they are given repeated bail by judges that that lack of accountability undermines the system," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

But it seems some Criminal District Court Judges care about common sense about as much as they care about public safety.

"Look at all these Judges and when they see these guys come in you can’t tell me they don’t recognize them or their names," said Douglas Griffith President of the Houston Police Union.

According to court documents several judges knew defendants who were violating their bonds were suspects in violent robberies plaguing affluent areas.

Two of the 24 defendants mentioned in Monday’s press conference on a crime ring are now on the run.

We can thank 182nd Criminal District Court Judge Danny Lacayo and 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton for that. We’ve told you how both judges have several defendants they repeatedly granted bond to who went on to become murder suspects.

Judge Chris Morton gave 22-year-old Jeremi Haynes probation for the crime of jugging.

"He was basically casing people going to banks following them around and then come up and rob them," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Even though Haynes violated the terms of his probation and picked up a new criminal charge, Judge Chris Morton did nothing to him.

"As a result of not revoking his probation, a capital murder takes place in May of 2021," Kahan said. A capital murder that couldn’t have happened if Haynes would have been behind bars.

182nd Criminal District Court Judge Dani Lacayo set bond for 21-year-old Johntrail Myles at just $10,000.

Court documents state Myles is suspected of following victims home from high-end stores in and around the Galleria and committing violent robberies.

"He’s got conditions right here: you can’t go within 250 feet of the Galleria," said Kahan.

One court document states Myles tracking device went dead on September 15.

"And then you see, ‘Please advise’," Kahan said. "Here’s my advice: issue the warrant the day the monitor goes dead."

"As citizens of Harris County we need to stand up and say we are not going to put up with this anymore," Griffith said.